FM assures Palestinian cause is top priority

Kuwait highly appreciates the international community’s efforts to find a solution to the Middle East conflict, its foreign minister said on Monday, describing the “Palestinian cause” as the Muslim world’s chief concern.

The misery the Palestinians have had to withstand amid a conflict that has raged on for more than half a century is unspeakable, Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah told a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) executive committee at the level of foreign ministers. Fresh off similar talks involving the foreign ministers of Arab League member states last week, he lamented the fact that an end to the plight of the Palestinians remains elusive, emphasizing that an independent state of Palestine with Jerusalem as the capital remains the ultimate goal. US President Donald Trump has suggested creating a Palestinian state as part of a Middle East peace plan dubbed the “deal of the century,” albeit with strict provisos allowing Israel to maintain control over disputed West Bank settlements. The plan drew stern condemnation from across the wider Arab region, as the Palestinians deem the proposal as largely biased towards Israel.