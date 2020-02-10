FOCC holds annual ‘ABK CRYcket’ 2019

Friends of CRY Club, Kuwait (FOCC) organized the annual ‘ABK CRYcket 2019’ cricket tournament for children on 17 January, at the Kuwait Oil Company, Ahmadi Park grounds. As in previous years, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) continued its event sponsorship of the tournament.

‘CRYcket’ is an annual softball cricket tournament, played in 7 overs match format, for children in two age groups of under 12 (Juniors) and under 14 (Seniors). The tournament is open to independent teams, and completed in a single day, with two matches being played simultaneously. Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) continued their event sponsorship for the “ABK CRYcket 2018

To celebrate FOCC turning 21, this year there were 21 teams registered for the tournament. The Junior group had 12 teams while Senior group had 9 teams. Signalling greater female representation in the tournament, this year there were four girl players taking part, and one female umpire, Surita Venter, officiating in some of the matches.

In the U-14 category, Sakthy’s Cricket Academy – City Clinic’ clinched the trophy, while ‘MG Warriors Blue’ took the runner-up spot after defeating ‘Dashing Knights’. The best player award in this category went to Armaan Ilyaas of Dashing Knights for scoring 31 runs and taking 8wickets.

In the U-12 category, ‘Dashing Knights-Panthers’ took the trophy by beating ‘Cricket Park-GAC’ who came in as the runner-up. Vyom Mehta of Dashing Knights-Panthers took the best player trophy, by scoring 76 runs and taking 3 wickets.

Gold sponsorship for the event came from Talal & Lulwa Alajeel Education Fund and Bronze sponsorship from our print partner German Printing Press. Our other sponsors were Al-Mailem Tyres, Al-Saffar Intl. Gen. Trading & Con. Co., Al-Soor Clinic, Amma Kuwait, Career Hunters, Curry Leaves Restaurant, Dana Optics, Dar Al-Saha Poly Clinic, Hussain & Qaisar Int Co Ltd, ITL World Travel, Payal Jewellers, Pizza Inn, and other well-wishers. Media partner were Arab Times, Kuwait Times, Times Kuwait, and Indians in Kuwait.com

They had CRYbuddies, who were young children dedicating their valuable time for FOCC. Kiara Reaven, Qaisarali Merchant, Ali Asgar Stationwala, Taha Rangwala, Tasneem Patanwala and Insiya Patanwala, the CRYbuddies took charge of the KID’S CORNER and raffle tickets sales. The Raffle draw offered 20 prizes and was a huge success. Amma Kuwait Kitchen provided delicious meals and hot beverages in the cold weather.

FOCC is proudly partnered with CRY, in a joint mission to help the underprivileged children.