Friends of the GKPA organize ‘Nostalgia -2020’

A colorful gathering ‘Nostalgia ‘2020’ was organized at Abbassiya Hi-dine Hall on 25 January by friends of the GKPA with the participation of over 180 expatriates, organizers, former office-bearers and social activists familiar with the GKPA in Kuwait.

A variety of old-time games familiar for Keralites such as Ludo, Snake and Ladder, Football Shootout, Fruits Tray Decoration, Glass-stone throw, Caroms, Punching, Indore Archery, Indoor Football and kids car racing were conducted for adults.

Social activist Vinod Perera, a guest participant, commented, “These events are a model for other organizations, which provide mental well-being for the exiles who are living with many hard-ways in life. Salim MA, Chairman of Raihan Charity Association, said that the event was the first in a 25-year expat life. Several years after school, a map drawing contest of India was held in honor of Indian Republic Day. Meeraji (admin hub), Jinu (admin hub), Veena (Ore Thuval Pakshikal), Akbar Kulathupuzha (Nirakkuttu), Niyas (Mohabbat), Fahad (Mohabbat), Biju Bhavans (Souhardhram), GKPA office bearers, Boyington ( Democratic Party of India), Arif (Democratic Party of India), Jacob (Democratic Party of India), Anwar Sadat (Mujtaba) ) and Sandeep (Karimbolikkottam) were present on invitation.

Mubarak Kambrath welcomed the attendees of “Nostalgia 2020” which started at 4 pm. Program Coordinator Thomas Mallapally, Sreekumar, Ashraf Choorot, Binu Yohannan, Lenish KV, Mansur Kinallur, Vanajarajan, Ambika Mukundan, Jaleel Kottayam, Pramod Kurup, Yasir Vadakkan, Mujeeb KT. Gireesh Lakshmi managed the competition and activities. The Songs presentation were led by Sreekumar, Shiyas and Sandeep. Rasheed Puthukulangara expressed vote of thanks to the participants and the organizers of Nostalgia 2020.