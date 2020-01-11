Funeral news now online

A ‘Funeral App’ is now available for free download on Google Play and Apple’s App Store detailing a daily list of mortalities with names, burial time and the addresses where condolences are being held.

Announcing the new app, the funeral department manager at Kuwait Municipality, Dr. Faisal Al-Awadhi said the app which was initially launched in March 2019 has been updated to include guidelines such as related centers, the location of cemeteries, unused and historical cemeteries in the country along with photos and brief notes about each of them, in addition to news about the department, its achievements and contact numbers. A Fatwa service and the department’s publications were also added and can be reached through the link: http://onelink.to/zhv5dd.