Get glowing white teeth with a good diet

Everyone wants white teeth. However, many everyday foods and drinks can really change the color of your teeth. So, here are some super foods for amazing white teeth:

Crunchy vegetables have a high mechanical cleansing action: Munch on carrot, celery, and cucumber sticks. Eat more peppers, radishes and cress. Celery is great for cleaning teeth due to its fibrous, abrasive texture. It scrapes away yellowing plaque and bits of food that get stuck in your teeth.

Pineapple contains bromelain-a compound with anti-inflammatory and cleansing properties, which is an effective ingredient for removing stains.

Chewing gum helps to clean teeth by removing debris. Choose a gum that contains Sorbitol, which is a therapeutic antibacterial agent.

Cheeses: Yes, cheeses neutralize the acid, and are great sources of calcium and phosphorus. That means strong and white teeth because they are known to help strengthen tooth enamel. There is also the fact that less acidity helps to reduce the risk of cavities and enamel erosion.

Fluorine: This is a trace element found in mineral water. Drink more water to get more fluorine.

Strawberries: Similar to apples, strawberries have malic acid, and ellagitannins, antioxidants that lead to the reduction of stain-causing bacteria and inflammation in your mouth. Also, they contain vitamin C, which can help prevent gum inflammation and periodontal disease.

For immediate teeth- cleaning system, eat an apple.

Avoid cigarettes and coffee as they are the white teeth enemies. Other drinks to blame for dirty teeth include colas, gravies, dark juices, and red tea. Any dark drink will stain your teeth. So brush your teeth immediately after having these drinks.

