Girl kidnapped, raped by assailants

An 18-year-old girl was reportedly kidnapped in front of a hotel in the Hawalli governorate, by three men who forced her into a car and allegedly raped her repeatedly in an apartment in the area.

When the girl failed to return home, her worried parents filed a missing persons report at a police station in the Mubarak Al-Kabir governorate. The girl was later found in front of the hotel from where she was kidnapped.

In her account of the incident before the police, the girl said the three men held her captive for one day against her wishes and sexually assaulted her before returning her in front of the hotel.

Based on the victim’s description of the men and the place where she was assaulted, the police have taken into custody three young men for interrogation.