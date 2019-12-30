“Go to Pakistan” remark, Indian Minister Naqvi demands immediate action against the cop

In what is seen as first signs of rumbling within the ruling party on the ongoing protest in India against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Citizen Register, Indian Federal Minister for Minorities Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has demanded “immediate action” against a cop in northern state of Uttar Pradesh who purportedly asked Muslims to “go to Pakistan” during a protest.

“It is condemnable if it is true. Immediate action should be taken against the police officer,” the Minister told a group of a newsperson. His response has come in the wake of a viral video, wherein a police officer was seen abusing and asking Muslims to go to Pakistan during an anti-CAA protest in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh recently.

Naqvi statement assumes great significance as it comes in the backdrop of support the cop was receiving among the BJP lawmakers in the state especially Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Naqvi termed the alleged police excesses on people during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in UP as “unacceptable”.

“Violence, whether it is being perpetrated by a mob or by the police, cannot be part of a democratic system and is unacceptable. Police and administration should also keep in mind that innocents should be not subjected to violence and brutality,” he said.

Protests erupted in several parts of the country last week, including Uttar Pradesh, over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The protest in UP has left at least 20 people, dead including five in Meerut during the agitation against the law

Meerut ADG Prashant Kumar, however, defended his cop saying that he was trying to control the violent situation as the protesters were raising slogans hailing the slogans

“It is clear from the video that stones were being pelted, anti-India slogans and slogans hailing the neighboring country were raised by the protestors at the spot. The officer only asked them to stop pelting stones and they can go there (Pakistan) if they wanted to,” Kumar told a national news agency

But in the now viral video, the police officer is heard telling a group of Muslim men to go to Pakistan and threatening to ruin their career.

Naqvi, however, said, “The UP government will surely take action if police or administration has committed any kind of atrocities on the people.”

Several leaders including Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, journalists and other noted citizens have condemned the Meerut cop’s behaviour and police excesses against the protestors.

Opposition leaders have alleged that police ransacked people’s houses, destroyed private properties and used unjustified force against people of the minority community in UP.

S A H Rizvi