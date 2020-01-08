Government to discuss agreement with Saudi Arabia on NPZ

In response to requests from MP Abdul Kareem Al-Kandari for allocating a session for the government’s presentation about the agreement on the Neutral Partitioned Zone (NPZ) between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Al-Nasser said the ministry welcomes the request of the National Assembly to discuss the agreement signed between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, MP Ali Al-Daqbasi praised the agreement on the joint zone between the two countries, describing it as a good model for settling agreements between countries. He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the efforts exerted in that regard.