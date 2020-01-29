Government to rein-in, rationalize, spending of ministries

Faced with repeated deficit budgets and stagnant oil prices, the government is keen to cut unnecessary expenditure and to trim costs wherever possible. In a bid to reduce spending and rationalize expenditure, the government is urging all ministries and other public sector entities to stop any work that unnecessarily drains public resources and to cut costs in order to trim the annual budget deficit and improve the economic environment of the country.

In line with these government directives, many ministers are holding meetings with senior ministry officials to oblige them to take steps to implement the government directives, especially to collect the large sums of monies owed to ministries from other entities and individuals. The accumulated debt of ministries is believed to run into multiple-millions of dinars, and ministries are being urged to take legal measures against debtors, and following up on cases filed in courts through coordination with the Fatwa and Legislation Department and the Audit Bureau.

Other initiatives being contemplated by some ministries to stop the wastage of public money, include limiting expensive trips abroad by ministry officials, granting employees cash rewards, and discontinuing the practice of committees holding meeting after working hours that entail attending members to extra allowances.

Some of the other administrative and financial reforms being considered to trim expenses are organizing the structures in state institutions, abolishing and merging some sectors to reduce waste, emphasizing the follow-up of some delayed projects, taking legal measures against the defaulting parties, and reporting on the achievements of each ministry separately.