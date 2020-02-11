Green Hands Environmental team holds blood donation camp

Under the Auspicious Patronage of Sheikha / Sheikha Abdullah Al Sabah and in Collaboration with Central Blood Bank, Green Hands Environmental Team Kuwait held blood donation camp at Kuwait Central Blood Bank Jabriya in the memory of His Majesty (Late) Sultan Qaboos Bin Said. Blood Camp was Organized under the Slogan of “One Blood – Qaboos in Our Hearts”.

Ambassador of Sultanate of Oman to Kuwait, H.E. Dr. Saleh Al-Kharusi, along with other embassy staff graced the event.

People from different walk of life, nationalities and many volunteer groups including Dar Al Ezz, Kuwait Emergency Help Society, Srilankan Community in Kuwait, Pakistan Sports Association Kuwait and Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines Kuwait Chapter participated and donated blood. Green Hands Environmental Team Led by President Dr. Samia Al Saidan along with team members.

At the end, Dr. Samia Al Saidan thanked Blood Bank Management, Community Supporters, Donors, Volunteers, Media & Team Members and prayed for the departed soul of Green Hands Environmental Team Member and Team leader for the camp, Yasir Jawan.