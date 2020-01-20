Grilling motion against minister clarified

In response to the request by Social Affairs Minister Ghadeer Aseeri to MP Dr. Adel Al-Damkhi to clarify the points in the grilling motion he submitted against her, the lawmaker is reported to have forwarded his reply to National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim.

The grilling was tabled against the minister for comments she made as a citizen in 2011, against the intervention by Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) joint Peninsula Shield forces in Bahrain during the unrest there that year, and her apparent support of protests in that country.

In his letter to the Speaker, Al-Damkhi explained the grilling consists of two main points: one is on offending and defaming the MPs while accusing them of spreading rumors and seeking electoral gains — a violation of Article 50 of the Constitution which states: “The system of Government is based on the principle of separation of powers functioning in cooperation with each other in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution. None of these powers may relinquish all or part of its competence specified in this Constitution.”

He said the second point of the grilling is Aseeri’s denial of statements attributed to her on numerous occasions, making her lose political credibility and professional honesty which are integral characteristics of a minister who took the oath to be committed to honesty or truthfulness. He affirmed both incidents occurred after Aseeri took the constitutional oath.