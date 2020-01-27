Guyana Embassy breaks Guinness World Record

The Embassy of Guyana in Kuwait broke the Guinness World Record for the “most stickers on the car,” on Saturday, 25th January as part of an initiative to commemorate the 50th independence Anniversary of Guyana and to celebrate 25 years of diplomatic relations with Kuwait.

Guyanese Ambassador to Kuwait H.E. Dr. Shamir Ally and wife Maryam Beebe-Ally attempted to break the Guinness World record at the Kuwait Motor Town near Wafra. In attendance were several dignitaries from various embassies, special invitees and well-wishers.

Before receiving the award the Ambassador expressed delightfully that the Guyana embassy has completed 9 years in Kuwait and said that “This is the first time in Kuwait’s history that an embassy here has done such a thing. We are delighted to celebrate the friendship between Guyana and Kuwait and honored to share this special day with Kuwait’s royal family, ministers, governors, diplomatic corps and friends.”

Guyana’s goal was to apply 20,000 unique stickers on the car, but it exceeded its objective and set a new record of 41,543 stickers on a salon car breaking the record of 14,636 stickers set by another country. “The vehicle is a Diplomatic sedan with plate number 3. The car is still drivable even after the stickers were pasted, as no stickers cover the operational aspects of the car such as the mirrors, windows, and lights. Visitors to the embassy in Mubarak Abdullah Jaber in west Mishref can see the car as part of the ‘Show, Tell and Know’ tour, and later it will be turned over to the Kuwait museum as Guyana’s gift to Kuwait.” said the ambassador, elaborating on the record.

Shaifali Mishra, an adjudicator from Guinness World Records, flew into Kuwait from Dubai to oversee the proceedings. The stickers must adhere to rules and regulations – stickers can touch side by side by are not allowed to overlap. Mishra, while adhering to the rules she had to disqualify 721 such stickers. Nevertheless, Guyana broke the world record with 41,543 strikers.

The core team striving to break the record started from 10 am. The Diplomats, VIPs, and the public were invited to come after 5 pm. Following the receiving line, there was a brief ceremony starting with Kuwaiti vocalist, Emma Shaw singing the national anthem of Kuwait and Guyana. Remarks were made by dignitaries and towards the end, a cake cutting ceremony was organized with the dean of diplomatic corps and other diplomats. This event ended after an Indian cuisine dinner.