H.H. Amir arrives in Oman to offer condolences over late Sultan Qaboos

His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation arrived in Muscat, Oman, on Sunday to offer condolences over the death of late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said. His Highness the Amir was received at the airport by Oman’s Minister of Interior Humoud Bin Faisal AlBusaidi, and Kuwait’s Ambassador to Oman Sulaiman Abduallah Al-Harbi.

His Highness the Amir and an official accompanying delegation departed from Kuwait to Oman, on Sunday.

His Highness the Amir was bid farewell at the airport by His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanim, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, as well as senior state officials.

The accompanying delegation includes Sheikh Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sheikh Faisal Al-Saud Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of the Kuwait National Guard Sheikh Mishal AlAhmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Mohamamd Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Sheikh Dr. Ali Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Amiri Diwan Deputy Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Amiri Diwan’s Undersecretary and His Highness the Amir’s Office Chief Ahmad Fahad Al-Fahad, Head of Amiri Protocols Sheikh Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, and Head of Amiri Diwan Media and Cultural Affairs Yousef Hamad Al-Roumi.