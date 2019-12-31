H.H. Amir exchanges New Year greetings with world leaders

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday exchanged cables of congratulations with heads of Arab and friendly countries on the advent of 2020, wishing stability, peace and prosperity for all countries.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir exchanged cables with leaders of the Gulf Cooperation

Council (GCC) Member States to greet them on the New Year. In his cables, His Highness the Amir wished them and all Gulf peoples a happy New Year, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow more progress, welfare and prosperity on all GCC states.