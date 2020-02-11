H.H. PM meets Canadian counterpart to discuss bilateral relations between their countries

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, on Monday received at the Bayan Palace visiting Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau. During the meeting, the two sides exchanged cordial conversations and tackled the close bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and means to boost cooperation in various fields.

His Highness and his guest also discussed the overall regional and international situations. The meeting was attended by the Adviser in the Cabinet of the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Salem Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Nasser Al-Muhammad AlSabah and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Khaled Al-Jarallah.

Furthermore, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Office Sheikha Etmad Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Chief of the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army Lieutenant General Mohammad Khaled Al-Khader, and a number of senior officials at the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. His Highness held a dinner banquet in honor of the guest and his accompanying delegation.

Source: KUNA