Hala February to feature six concerts

Six concerts are slated to be held during the month-long annual Hala February festival in Kuwait. Details of the concerts for the 2020 iteration of the festival, which will headline some of the most popular singers and artistes of the region, were announced by Rotana Audio Visual, the entertainment and production company in charge of concerts at the festival.

The six concerts, scheduled to take place between 6 and 21 February, will kick off with a solo concert by Arab artist Mohammed Abdou on 6 February, at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center Theater.

On the next day, Majid Al-Muhandis and Asala Nasri will perform on the same stage. The concert on 13 February will feature Hussein Al Jasmi and Balkis Fathi and on February 14, corresponding to ‘Valentine’s Day’, Nawal Al Kuwait and Mutaf Al Mutref will hold their performance.

The performance on 20 February will see Angham and Abdullah Al Ruwaished on stage, and the concerts will draw to a close on 21 February with a performance featuring artistes Rashid Al-Majed and Nabil Shuail.