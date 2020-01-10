Hawkers, vendors, beggars arrested

Chairperson of the Joint Committee for Restructuring Expatriate Labor Force Mohammed Al-Dhafiri explained that a total of 6,250 individuals were arrested by the joint committee during the past year, including 6,177 hawkers, 50 vendors and 23 beggars. In addition, there were also around 3,000 individuals arrested who were registered as domestic workers. Their files have been suspended, and there will be legal repercussions against the sponsors and workers for such practices.

In addition, Director of the Department for Recruitment of Domestic Workers Nasser Al- Mousawi affirmed that the total number of domestic workers registered with the Public Authority for Manpower reached 730 thousand, and the total number of registered recruitment agencies was 473. He added that the total number of complaints resolved amicably between the parties was 2,805, while 704 complaints were referred to the judiciary, adding that the amount collected from the sponsors amounted to KD1.56 million.