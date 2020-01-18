Head of Kuwait aviation affirms support for women empowerment

President of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Sheikh Salman Al-Humoud Al-Sabah has affirmed the Kuwaiti Government keenness on empowering women in civil aviation sectors. Civil aviation directorate supports women with all available resources, said Sheikh Salman on Friday at inauguration session of a seminar themed “empowering women in civil aviation .. challenges and aspirations,” held on sidelines “of Kuwait second aviation exhibition 2020.”

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has given clear instructions for backing and habilitating the Kuwaiti women and training them to mastermind various professions. Sheikh Salman welcomed His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah who visited the fairground. The fair, patronized by His Highness the Amir, has attracted 200 companies from 37 states.