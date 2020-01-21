Health Minister affirms keenness on combating infectious respiratory diseases

Health Ministry affirmed Monday its keenness to combat infectious respiratory diseases and take all measures and precautions in this regard to reduce their spread. In a press statement, the ministry’s spokesperson, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, said that the ministry was keen to stand on the latest information and developments regarding the new coronavirus (nCoV) regionally and globally, in coordination with the World Health Organization and other international bodies.

“The incidence of new corona virus that appeared in China is numerically and geographically limited and there are no cases in Kuwait to date,” Al-Sanad added. Meanwhile, he stressed the need to follow the doctors and specialists advice to work with the guidelines, taking the causes of prevention, including always washing hands well with soap and water. He pointed out the importance of avoiding visiting people with acute respiratory illnesses, as well as avoiding visiting countries affected by the disease as much as possible, and adhering to measures to prevent infection in hospitals while visiting patients and limiting the visit as much as possible.