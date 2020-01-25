Health minister orders forming panel on vaping

Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Bassel Al-Sabah has ordered formation of a panel to examine reports issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on illnesses and deaths resulting from vaping. The MoH said in a statement on Saturday that the committee, headed by the assistant undersecretary for public health Dr. Buthaina Al-Mudhaf, will look into these reports, patients’ cases and prospected upgrade of diagnosis and treatment policies and protocols at the national level.

It indicated that the commission would also consider placing regulations on marketing and transactions. Moreover, its jurisdictions cover regular examination of technical reports, documents and recommendations, issued from meetings of signatory States of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, international agencies and centers specialized in regulating e-smoking. It will also seek to upgrade national policies on tobacco in line with Kuwait’s adherence to the WHO convention.