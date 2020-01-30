Health ministry assures public no coronavirus cases in Kuwait so far

The Ministry of Health (MoH) affirmed on Thursday that the country is clear of any

coronavirus case “until this moment.” The MoH official spokesperson, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, said in a statement to KUNA that the ministry had taken all precautionary measures to keep this disease at bay.

Dr. Al-Sanad has also affirmed that the ministry all sectors are in a state of alert round the clock, also in coordination with other official departments to ensure the epidemic would not spill over to the country. The MoH is abiding by international laws to maintain the national health security — namely in accordance with recommendations by the World Health Organization (WHO).

He urged concerned bodies or persons to contact “our official canals” to reply to any inquiry in this regard. The new strain of coronavirus has recently broken out in China taking scores of lives and prompting authorities to enforce lockdowns on a number of towns and cities. Other nations have also reported cases including the UAE that said four Chinese of a single-family were diagnosed with the disease.