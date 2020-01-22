Heavy dusty winds with a chance of thunderstorms

Heavy southeastern winds will sweep across Kuwait in the coming hours, likely reaching speeds of more than 60 km per hour, raising dust with a chance of occasional thunderstorms, according to the Meteorological Department. Visibility is likely to be reduced to less than 1000 meters over open areas and sea waves more than 7 feet high.

Weather predictions state that the minimum temperature is likely to reach 15 degrees Celsius, and weather conditions will possibly be cold and partly cloudy at night, with light to moderate southwesterly to northwest winds, with speeds at intervals of 12 – 40 km per hour.

Interior Ministry has called on road users to exercise caution in the likelihood of rains over some areas of the country. In the event of an emergency, the public were urged to dial the emergency hotline: 112, the ministry said in a press statement.