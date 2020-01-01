Heavy rush as people head out of Kuwait for New Year holidays

In an indication of the dearth of quality entertainment in the country, citizens and residents made a beeline out of Kuwait to spend the four-day New Year holidays in neighboring countries.

Figures released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) show that the number of departures and arrivals through Kuwait International Airport, based on bookings with airline, reached 255,580 passengers from year end on 31 December to 4 January of the new year.

Breakdown of the data reveals that 125,820 departures and 129,760 arrivals, on board 1,725 flights will take place during this period. The most preferred destination for travelers during the short break appears to be Dubai, with 207 flights ferrying 35,781 passengers. Doha in Qatar came in second spot with 173 flights carrying 25,558 passengers. Cairo came in third with 104 flights and 17,891 passengers.