Hundreds arrested in raids at Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh

A large number of workers reported absconding by their employers were arrested during rapid raids in the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area in the last few days by teams linked to the Joint Committee formed by the Council of MInisters.

Deputy Director General of the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) for the Protection Sector and Chairman of the Joint Committee, Dr. Mubarak Al-Ja’afour, has said that a total of 108 residence-law violators had been arrested during back- to-back campaigns held in Jleeb Al-shuyoukh area over the past few days.

He added that most of those arrested were found to be domestic workers and others who had been reported as absconding by their sponsors, as well as a number of workers who were overstaying their residence permit period.

An initial campaign led by the joint committee in the area a few weeks back had resulted in the closure or demolition of a number of shops and other premises that were operating illegally. The workers at these sites were not expecting a second campaign to take place and as such were quickly rounded up when the authorities swooped down on them.

The committee had earlier, targeted some sites in the area, after it had been previously monitored by inspectors from PAM, who had discovered that there were many companies violating visa rules and hiring a large number of workers for whom they did not have any work.

Al-Ja’afour said that legal measures will be taken in accordance with the laws in and the company file of the violating employer will be suspended under code 73 according to which all work procedures are suspended except for the final cancellation of travel.