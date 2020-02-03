ICAI-Kuwait Chapter conducted a seminar: “The Future Ready Enterprises”

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Kuwait chapter, conducted a seminar on ‘The Future Ready Enterprises’ partnering with Oracle. The seminar covered high-level business value of technology w.r.t ERP/HCM/CX and also it touched upon areas like Intelligent finance functions, artificial intelligence machine learning including chatbots and voice recognition.

Ms. Shobha Singh, from Oracle, drawing on her vast experience in the region elucidated the various nuances of digitalization. Her presentation included examples highlighting the importance and need for digital transformation for any organization. She also talked, how Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies are rapidly outpacing the change in business environment.

The second speaker for the evening from Oracle team was Mr. Lokendra Rawat, spoke about intelligent finance functions and explained to members about how the emerging technologies fueling finance functions; How AI can be enabler or disrupter; and about the rise of digital CFO’s office in organizations.

The chapter also honored senior member, CA

Thomas George who himself is one of the leading pillars of the profession in the Middle East spending 36 years and is now retiring. The chapter acknowledged his contribution towards the profession in terms of providing career opportunities to many young chartered accountants who owe their careers to him and are new senior members themselves. He also contributed to the chapter in terms of being a speaker, advisor, and guide.

The speakers were welcomed and introduced by CA Sweta Chipra, committee member. The session was followed by an interactive Q&A session.

With the couple of announcements by the chairman of the Chapter, CA Sai Deveta, that the Chapter is organizing another CPE seminar on 16 Feb 2020 by Dr. Girish Ahuja on the Indian Budget followed by Annual Family Day event on 20 March 2020, the session concluded with vote of thanks by CA Rohit, followed by the dinner.

The Chapter is a professional association of Indian chartered accountants with a strength of more than 500 plus members and its objective is to provide its members with professional and social networking opportunities. It regularly conducts continuing professional education programs and various sports and social activities for benefit of its members. At the end of the seminar the Chapter thanked their annual sponsors Al Mulla Exchange, Focus Net, 360 Realtors, BDO and NBK for the support.