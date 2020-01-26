ICAI Kuwait organizes Badminton Tournament

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Kuwait organized a Badminton Tournament-Doubles exclusively for its members and their families at Fahaheel Sports Club on the 24 January.

The tournament received an overwhelming response from than 200 members and their families. It was held in three categories (Men-Doubles, Women-Doubles, and Kids) with winners and runner-up in each category being awarded trophies and medals respectively.

James Mathew and Sanjay Mathew Roy were the winners of Men Doubles while Rajeesh Chinnan and Umesh Soni was runner up in this category. Aditi Mehta and Anuja Jain were Winners of Women Doubles followed by Mrs. Ambily Elizabeth Jacob & Mrs. Neelima Velatt as runner-ups. The winner in the respective categories took home branded badminton racquets sponsored by Al Mulla Exchange.

CA Sai Devata, Chairman of ICAI Kuwait Chapter, congratulated all the winners and participants for making the event successful and mentioned that more such programs strengthen the bonding and camaraderie amongst members. It was a fun-filled day and the Indian chartered accountants lived up to the adage ‘All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy’

The evening and the tournament concluded with vote of thanks by the Chairman of the Chapter, followed by a dinner.

The ICAI Kuwait Chapter is a professional association of Indian chartered accountants with a strength of more than 400 plus members and its objective is to provide its members with professional and social networking opportunities. It regularly conducts continuing professional education programs and various sports and social activities for benefit of its members. The Chapter is soon organizing a CPE Seminar on Indian Budget followed by Cricket Tournament and Annual Family Day Event. The Chapter would like to thank our annual sponsors Al Mulla Exchange, Focus Net, 360 Realtors, BDO and NBK for their support.