ICSK Amman outgoing students get a warm adieu

The farewell and blessing ceremony ‘Amantrya’ was organized on 23 January to bid a warm farewell to the outgoing students of class X of the Indian Community School Kuwait, Amman.

The auspicious occasion began with the lighting of the lamp and a welcome song. The Senate Advisor Mrs. Jaya Nirmal welcomed the gathering. The Senate President Ms. Manaar Mohammed shared the reminiscences of her days in alma mater.

Principal Mr. Rajesh Nair addressed the outgoing students and cherished his association with them and wished them a very bright and successful future.

The truly exceptional student were honored with the best awards by the Principal Mr. Rajesh Nair and Vice Principal Dr. Mary Isaac for their remarkable achievements in academics, arts and sports. Students who had 100% attendance during the academic year were also honored. As a token of love and appreciation a memento was also presented to all the students by the teachers who taught them during their KG, Primary and Middle School days.

Vice President of the Senate Elvina Ann Mathew proposed the vote of thanks.

The solemn function culminated with the blessing ceremony. Vice Principal Dr. Mary Isaac briefed the students about the significance of the ceremony which was followed by the staff members forming the corridor of blessings as the choir rendered the time honored “Showers of Blessings” and the outgoing students seeking the blessings of the Principal and all their teachers.