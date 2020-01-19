ICSK Junior holds Super Kid award ceremony

Super Kid is a talent Hunt, conducted every year at the Indian Community School Kuwait (ICSK), Junior as an effective tool, for learning to improve attention-span, to infuse coordinated motor skills and enhance academic performance of our children.

L.K.G and U.K.G. students participated in various competitions such as Colour filling, Identify, Count and write, Elocution, Obstacle Race and Super Dance. More than 400 students participated and 51 were selected as winners.

The Super Kid Award ceremony was held on Thursday, 9 January in the school premises. The Chief Guest for the function, Dr. Pratibha, Gynecologist at Etihad Medical Centre presided over the award ceremony. The winners at 1st position from each section were adorned with crown, sash, trophy and certificate. The winners at 2nd and 3rd position in each class were awarded medals and certificates.

Students from LKG & UKG gave wonderful solo dance performance and students from LKG narrated their speech on Importance of Eating Fruits and Vegetables and Importance of Planting Trees during this occasion. Principal, Mrs. Sherly Dennis welcomed the gathering expressing gratitude to the parents for encouraging their children to participate in all school related activities with enthusiasm. She also complimented the whole hearted support and hard work of teachers and staff in conducting the event.

The prizes for the Super Kid winners for LKG were presented by Chief Guest Dr. Pratibha and Principal Mrs. Sherly and for the UKG Super Kid winners, by Chief Guest, Dr. Pratibha and Vice Principal Mrs. Sheeja.

Chief Guest, Dr. Pratibha shared her thoughts on the importance of encouraging children to participate in various competitions and showcase their talents. She emphasized on the importance of the parents support and encouragement for the children.

Principal Mrs. Sherly presented the memento for the occasion to Chief Guest Dr. Pratibha as a token of appreciation. A hearty vote of thanks delivered by our Vice Principal Mrs. Sheeja.