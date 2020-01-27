ICSK Khaitan blesses Class XII with Aashirvaad ceremony

A spectacular blessing ceremony, Aashirvaad 2020, was held on 21 January at the Indian Community School, Kuwait, Khaitan branch. The ceremony was conducted to bless the class XII outgoing students of Science and Commerce of ICSK, Khaitan.

The function commenced with the recitation of the verses from the Holy Quran. This was followed by the national anthems of Kuwait and India. The auspicious lighting of the ceremonial lamp was done by Mr. Karthik Unnithan, the Chief Guest, followed by Mr. S.N. Raju Hon. Treasurer, ICSK Board of Trustees, Mr. Agnello Fernandes, Hon. Jt. Secretary, Mr. K. G. Shirsath, Principal, ICSK, Khaitan, Dr. V. Binumon, Principal and Senior Administrator, ICSK Senior, Mr. Ravi Ayanoli, Principal, FAIPS, Dr. Sam T. Kuruvilla, VP, ICSK, Khaitan and Mrs. C. Sheeja, VP, ICSK, Junior.

Thereafter, the students of Class XI who were the hosts of the day to bid farewell to their Seniors sang a touching Welcome Song – Sundaram Manu Bhavanam.

Mr. K. G. Shirsath, Principal ICSK, Khaitan delivered the welcome address. He mentioned that the school had high expectations from the outgoing batch and would look forward to their achievements in the future. He added that they should be the ambassadors of ICSK Khaitan. He blessed the students for their CBSE exams.

Mr. Agnello Fernandes, Hon. Jt. Secretary, BOT gave the Presidential address. He said that school was the first step to preparing the students for the life and career ahead. He urged the students to follow their hearts and chase their dreams.

The Chief Guest, Mr. Karthik Unnithan, Psychologist and Motivational speaker was felicitated. In his address he said that stress is self-created. One must make an effort to overcome the stress. He advised the students to avoid junk food. He further said that students must practice and revise to achieve perfection for the examinations.

The students of class XII sang an inspirational medley. It was followed by reminiscences by Class XII Valedictorians, Ms. Aysha Wafiyath and Ms. Alpha Susan. The students recalled their time at school with nostalgia. It was followed by a dance – Rhythmic Movement – by students of class XI.

Mr. Manoj P. Kuriakose, parent of a class XII student, thanked the school for all the efforts made to groom the personalities of the students. Next, the students of class XII were presented with mementos. The students were accompanied by their parents to receive the same.

Mrs. Vasanthi Suresh and Mr. Manish Ramesh Chander, Class teachers of XII A and XII B respectively gave valedictory messages. They advised the students to keep working hard and wished them the best for the examination. It was followed by a group song by students of class XII.

Master Chetan Jithesh, President of the School Senate, proposed the Vote of thanks. He lauded the combined efforts of everyone to help the students in facing a new brave world.

The exhortation from the students was elicited by the Vice Principal Dr. Sam T. Kuruvilla. After this emotional event, the students passed through the corridor of blessings formed by the Principal, all the staff and parents with lit candles. The students were blessed by everyone present with the school choir singing Showers of Blessings. The solemn function came to an end with a sumptuous dinner for all present.