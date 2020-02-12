ICSK presents blissful blessings for class 12 children

The Indian Community School, Kuwait (ICSK) organized a unique blessing ceremony for the outgoing children of class 12, named Aashirvaad. The total turnover of class 12 children for the occasion was 374. The chief guest for the blessing ceremony was the Honourable Ambassador of India to Kuwait, His Excellency Mr. Jeeva Sagar. It was for the third consecutive time that His Excellency had graced the blessing ceremony of The Indian Community School. It was indeed a proud moment for the ICSKians. The other dignitaries who attended the auspicious ceremony were Ms. Shravanthi, daughter of His Excellency Mr. Jeeva Sagar, Mr. Shaik Abdul Rahiman Honourable Chairman Board of Trustees ICSK,Mr. Vinu Kumar Nair Honourable Vice Chairman Board of Trustees ICSK, Mr. Agnello Fernandes Honourable Joint Secretary Board of Trustees ICSK, Principal Amman Branch Mr. Rajesh Nair, Vice Principal Dr. Mary Isaac, Dr. Sam T Kuruvilla Vice Principal Khaitan Branch, Mrs. Shirly Dennis Principal ICSK Junior, Vice Principal Mrs.Sheeja, Vice Principal ICSK Senior Mrs. Susan Rajesh and Deputy Vice Principal Mrs. Mini Rajesh were also present in the ceremony.

The ceremony got the carpet rolled with the Islamic prayer followed by the prayer song ‘|Aradhana’ and the Kuwiat and Indian National anthems rendered by the ICSK Senior school choir ‘Swaranjali’. The Principal and Senior school Administrator of ICSK Dr. V Binumon delivered the welcome address and extended a warm welcome and greetings to the Honourable Chief Guest Mr. Jeeva Sagar and other dignitaries.He also welcomed the parents, teaching and non-teaching staff of ICSK and above all the fantabulous children of class 12 and appreciated them for all their hard work and efficiency.

His Excellency Jeeva Sagar lighted the lamp of knowledge to remove the darkness of ignorance and addressed the children of class 12. With his most inspiring words, the Honourable Ambassador of India to Kuwait shared his experiences with them and advised them to think and proactively. The school choir Swaranjalui rendered a mellifluous and inspirational song ‘Purane Din Purane Pal’.

The outgoing children of class 12 also were given an opportunity to reminisce their good old memories and emotions related to the school and their teachers. Master Alan D’Silva, Ms. Akanksha Pratap, Master Osama Wangde, Ms. Diya Ajay and Ms. Bhavna Sara John were some amongst the children of class 12 who shared their most cherished memories and experiences with the corwd. They also thanked their parents whole heartedly for making them what they are. To be precise they opened their heart out and thanked each and everyone who was behind their success and achievements. His Excellency Mr. Jeeva Sagar did the honours of giving away the awards and certificates of Academic Excellence and Centurion to all the meritorious children of class 12.

Shaik Abdul Rahman Honourable Chairman Board of Trustees, Mr. Vinu Kumar Nair Honourable Vice Chairman, Mr. Agnello Fernandes Honourable Joint Secretary Board of Trustees, Mr. Rajesh Nair, Mrs. Shirly Dennis gave away the mementos to the children of class 12. Mr. Jacob George proposed the vote of thanks. He thanked each and every person who worked behind the curtain to make the programme a huge success.

The school choir Swaranjali showcased a motivational song ‘Andhiyara Mann Ka Mit Jaaye’ which was quite inspirational and motivational for all those who are proceeding towards their path of success.

The next was the much awaited part of the ceremony, which was the lighting of the candles. The Principal and Senior Administrator Dr. V Binumon lighted the candle and shared the flame with the class teachers, students and parents and the entire auditorium was lit up thereby removing the darkness of ignorance overall. Dr. V Binumon shared a prayer with the children and blessed them all for their success and progress.

The exhortation was conducted by the Vice Principal of ICSK Senior, Mrs. Susan Rajesh. God has the power to give us purpose and to make us purified and holy. Prayer is the pipeline of communication between God and his people. All the children of class 12 with their teachers were immersed in the blessed moment. The children had their exit from the auditorium with the blessings of Dr. V Binumon with the blissful song ‘Showers of Blessing’.