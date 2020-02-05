IDF conducts Docfest 2020

Indian Doctors Forum (IDF) Kuwait, the premier socio-cultural association of Indian doctors in Kuwait, released the 16th iteration of their annual health guide, IDF Health Guide 2020, and held their ‘IDF DOCFEST 2020 under the banner ‘Archives of a Medico – The Path Trodden’, at the Hotel Regency on 31 January.

Chief guest on the occasion, the Minister of Health Dr. Basel Hamoud Al Hamoud Al Sabah, was represented by the Asst. Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health and the Secretary-General of the Kuwait Institute for Medical Specializations (KIMS) Dr. Ibrahim Al Hadi, the Guests of Honor were the Ambassador of India H.E. K. Jeeva Sagar and the President of Kuwait Medical Association Dr. Ahmad Thuwaini Al Enizi.

The event was also attended by a galaxy of dignitaries, including the Ambassador of Bangladesh H.E. S. M. Abul Kalam, and, Sheikha Al Dusairi, Dr. Ali Al Mousawi, Dr. Hussain Dashti. Dr. Amal Al Kader, Dr. Salem Al Kandari, Secretary KMA and diplomats. Also present were senior doctors and department heads from various hospitals and medical faculties in Kuwait, as well as senior Indian business persons and presidents and secretaries of various Indian associations in Kuwait, in addition to representatives of sponsors of the IDF Health Guide 2020.

The evening commenced with the national anthems of Kuwait and India, and a recitation from the Holy Quran by Dr. Syed Mahmood Rahman.The General Secretary of the IDF, Dr. Mohan Ram, then welcomed the assembled dignitaries and guests.

Dr. Surendra Nayak, President of the IDF, welcomed the audience and spoke about the activities of IDF and highlighted the community health promotion activities that are regularly conducted by the IDF to raise awareness among the public about a variety of medical issues. He also spoke about the opportunities in India for Medical Tourism and the rapid strides being made in the country in medical technology, expansion and innovation. He took the opportunity to thank all the well-wishers and sponsors for the continuous support to the organization.

In his inaugural address, Dr. Ibrahim Al Had read a message from Minister Dr. Basel Hamoud Al Hamoud Al Sabah in which the minister expressed his pride in the strong cooperation in the medical field between the two great countries and its deep-rooted historical bonds of human relations. He also praised the various community initiatives taken by IDF and stated that these were in accordance with Kuwait’s Vision 2035 plan for development and progress of the country. He conveyed his congratulations and best wishes to the IDF and wished them good luck in their endeavors. For his part, Dr. Al Hadi expressed his pleasure and honor in representing and extending best wishes of the Health Minister and inaugurated the 16th IDF Docfest 2020.

Ambassador Sagar in his speech praised the dedication and work ethics of Indian doctors and highlighted the selfless and compassionate work done by doctors for which they are held in high regards and respect by the community. Dr. Ahmad Thuwaini Al Enezi also highlighted the valuable contributions made by Indian doctors while underlining the close bond between KMA and IDF.

The health guide was presented by the guide’s Chief Editor Dr. Jagannath, accompanied by its Associate Editors Dr. P.S.N. Menon and Dr. Gautam Heber. The current edition, entitled ‘Medical Innovations’ comprises a collection of articles authored by experts in the various fields of medicine and related specialties. The topics are written in simple non-technical language with the general public in mind. The health guide was officially released by Dr. Ibrahim Al Hadi and the first copy was presented to the Indian ambassador and to Dr. Al Enizi.

In a traditional touch to the ceremony, Indian shawls, garland and mementos were presented to the dignitaries by IDF office bearers. The Vice-president of IDF, Dr. Diwakar Chaluvaiah then gave the vote of thanks and expressed his gratitude to the many dignitaries, well-wishers and sponsors for their valuable encouragement and support.

The vibrant cultural program that followed was kicked off by the IDF Cultural Secretary Dr. Antony D’Cruz, and the Joint Cultural Secretaries Dr. Naquib Inamdar and Dr. Anila Albert. They explained how the concept of ‘Archives of a medico –the path trodden’ was conceptualized, planned and executed.

The show was beautifully displayed by use of videos, music and dances. Senior members, past and present office bearers and members with their children participated and showed their dancing, acting and singing skills to the delight of the august gathering. The finale of the cultural program came when artists and office bearers of IDF came on stage with flags of Kuwait and India depicting the solidarity between the two great nations. It was greeted by a standing ovation from the gathering.

The event concluded with a sumptuous buffet dinner and raffle draws that presented grand prizes to IDF Members. The event was a grand success thanks to the hard work of the IDF members and their families.