IES celebrates Hindi Diwas with gusto

The Department of Hindi of Indian Education School, (IES) celebrated Vishwa Hindi Diwas on 9 January in the school auditorium. Dr. Navniit Gandhi and Ms. Madhuri Jha, adjudicators, along with T. Premkumar, Principal of IES, Jaemi Byju, Vice Principal, Middle Wing and Ms. Lalitha Premkumar, Vice Principal, KG & Primary, formally inaugurated the function by lighting the lamp. An exquisitely choreographed invocation dance by Evanna Sarah Brijesh and Dyuthi Vandana mesmerized the audience. Swarna Saini, HoD Hindi, IES, delivered the welcome speech by reciting a few beautiful lines “kitni sundar, kitni meethi meri Hindi bhasha hai….”

Dr. Navniit Gandhi, Lecturer, IGNOU, Kuwait and Ms. Madhuri Jha, HoD Hindi, Learners Own Academy, Kuwait were the adjudicators for the interschool storytelling and Nukkad Natak competitions which were conducted as part of the programme. Teachers and students from the Indian schools in Kuwait attended the function.

Story telling competition was conducted for the students of grade 3 and 4. In Grade 3 category, Advika Ram (IES), Shikha Wagle (Indian Community School, Amman), Prisha Batra (FAIPS Delhi Public School) bagged first, second and third prizes respectively. Harsha Sujit Wankhade (FAIPS DPS) secured first prize, Shiv Ankur Upadhyay (ICSK, Amman) got second and Amina Quias (IES) came third in the Grade 4 category. Students spoke Hindi with remarkable ease and the audience lapped up every performance.

Nukkad Natak competition on the subject “Aaj ka insan social media ka gulam,” which spread the awareness on social media and its uses, were enacted by students with appropriate props. FAIPS DPS came first in the event followed by United Indian School and Indian Community School, Amman in the second and third positions respectively. Energetic emcees Shivya Hari Chella and Akshaya Sam Ashok of Grade 9 enthused the audience with the tricky tongue twister game.

Mr. Nithin, faculty member, Department of Hindi, announced the results and proposed a vote of thanks. Principal Mr. T. Premkumar, Vice-Principal (CCA) Mrs. Meenakshi Nayyar and the judges, Dr. Navniit Gandhi and Ms. Madhuri Jha distributed the prizes and congratulated the winners. The judges appreciated the efforts of the Department of Hindi in organizing the grand event and unanimously said that Hindi is given its due in IES.