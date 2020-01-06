IES reopens with renewed vigour at the dawn of 2020

Indian Education School (IES), Kuwait, rang in new year fervour on the reopening day with soulful melodies, pep-talk and dance numbers that dictated the opening session. On behalf of N.K Ramachandran Menon, Chairman, Bhavans Middle East, and T. Premkumar, Principal, Indian Education School, Kuwait, Anselma Tessy Judeson, Senior Vice-Principal of IES, welcomed all the mentors of Bhavans. The entertainment segment started with a soothing song by Mr. Binoy Mathew, Head of the Department of Social Science.

Then, Sunil Menon, Head of the Department of Sanskrit and Prince Michael, faculty member of the Department of Arts, gave delightful songs. This was followed by foot-tapping dance performances by the talented teachers of Bhavans – Ms. Sruthy Binu and team, Ms. Deepthi Nimod and party and Mr. Jenit Tomy.

The entertainment segment gave way to intense academic sessions in the presence of Mr. N.K. Ramachandran Menon, Chairman, Bhavans Middle East. Anselma Tessy Judeson, Senior Vice Principal, gave a head start with her observations on each department while HoDs chipped in with their feedback.

Jaemi Byju, Vice Principal of Middle Wing, IES, helped staff to reflect on topics like teaching, results, overall discipline, quality of teaching, communication skills, professional development and growth of the institution.

The teachers also shared their perspectives on the concept of discipline. Jaemi Byju underscored the importance of trust in relationships and the need to be professional in one’s approach. Anselma Tessy Judeson added that the teachers must build trust with students, colleagues, parents and management, which can transform them into professionals and thanked everyone for being part of the programme.