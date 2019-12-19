IES victorious in Niram Art Competition 2019

Indian Education School (IES), Kuwait, monopolised Niram Art Competition 2019, the mega colour festival of Kala Kuwait, for the eighth consecutive year, held on 15 November, in association with ‘American Tourister’. Niram 2019 welcomed over 2800 talented artists of different nations who represented 24 well-renowned schools in Kuwait. The competition witnessed a clean sweep of prizes by talented Bhavanites with two 2 first positions, 2-second positions, 3 third positions, 29 merit prizes and 64 consolation prizes. The prize distribution ceremony took place at Oxford Pakistani English School, Kuwait, on Friday, 13 December.

In Group A (LKG & UKG), Akshaya Sreeram of Grade 1, bagged the gold medal. Hana Ancy of grade 1, fetched the silver medal. In Group B, Reine Mary John of grade 4, secured gold medal that attests her admirable flair for painting. Gayathri Vinod of grade 3, received the sparkling silver with second place. Sreevardhan Pratheep and Nanditha Vinod of grade 2 and 4 respectively, shared the 3rd position, and won bronze medals. In category of Group D, Nandakrishnan Mukundan of grade 12, garnered bronze medal. Bhavanites splashed colors of exemplary excellence on the rich canvas of art, by bagging the overall Championship trophy.

The stupendous exhibition of talent at Niram-2019 bears testimony to the supremacy of Bhavans in both scholastic, and co-scholastic fields of education. N. K. Ramachandran Menon, Chairman, Bhavans Middle East and Mr. T. Premkumar, Principal, Indian Education School, Kuwait, congratulated the winners in the most befitting manner.