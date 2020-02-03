IES winter fiesta attracts throngs of merrymakers

The much-awaited winter carnival sparked off with dazzling success at Indian Educational School (IES) Bhavans, at the IES premises on 31 January.

The magnificent mélange of music, jollity, dance, shopping, and games reached a fervent trance when Mr. N.K. Ramachandran Menon, Chairman of Bhavans Middle East, snipped the ribbon and declared the Winter Carnival open amid applause in the presence of the Principals, the Vice Principals, Mr. Mohammad, Manager Owners office and the KG Supervisors of the Bhavans institutions in Kuwait. Mr. Sajan Sudevan, the HoD of English as well as the Editor-in-Chief of the school magazine Tejas, handed over the prettily wrapped magazine to the Chairman who released it amid confetti of applause. Mr. T. Premkumar, Principal of IES, and Mr. Mahesh Iyer, Principal of Smart Indian School were also presented copies of the magazine.

The student volunteers rendered a warm welcome to the visitors. Variety of game stalls put up with punchy taglines on attractive posters with a number of entertaining games like ‘Treasure Hunt, ‘Fishing the Beads, ‘Pick the Marble, ‘Blindfold Box’, and ‘Can you Can’. Blast of joy swayed and swept the children on the swirling, twirling slides and rides as they dipped, hurled and bounced on the bouncy rides. The Juke Box played music for the music maniacs. The magic of paint, color and imagination at the face painting stall, transformed cute little faces to butterflies, Spider men, Batmen, X-men and fairy-tale characters. The hair coloring stall enchantingly turned the young and the ‘young at heart’ into blondes, brunettes, flaxen-haired, ginger-haired and even rainbow haired reminiscent of Clementine, a popular movie character. The henna stall made the beautiful hands the most beautiful. The tattoo stall attracted enthusiastic kids and they jostled in front of the stall to get their faces and hands tattooed.

The Green Corner was a unique stall that introduced and sold many varieties of flowering, and non-flowering plants and garden accessories. The basement of the building had the most wanted as well as the most visited stalls of the carnival. The. The Xbox and PS games stalls in the basement were crowded with virtual gamers. One of the major attractions of the carnival was indeed the garage sale- the White Elephant Stall. The white elephant stalls offered cutlery, crockery, kitchen gear, calculators, books, soft toys, PC accessories, headphones, gaming consoles, books of fact and fiction, and what not! Various books were on sale at affordable prices from the book stall in the basement.

Indian and Arabic food stalls were filled with mouth-watering traditional dishes while other food kiosks displayed cakes, ice-cream, and pastries.

A Mega Cultural Fiesta allowed talented Bhavanites to showcase their finest flairs in various cultural shows at the IES auditorium. A Karaoke Superstar was a delight for the audience. Students and teachers sang mellifluous melodies in sync with pre-recorded Karaoke tracks. Instrumental music and solo singing were another high spot of the day. The music shows endearingly enthralled the audiophiles amongst the audience and the auditorium reverberated with rounds of rolling applause.

Solo dance performances comprising traditional dance forms, cinematic dance, hip-hop, western folk, and modern dance forms brought glories to the performers as well as their parents. A few top-notch mimicry performances also were appreciated by the onlookers.

The Fashion Show showed off kids, parents, and even their grandparents proudly walked the ramp while the onlookers cheered and clapped wholeheartedly.

The DJ Show literally set the auditorium on fire. Every music and dance aficionado danced to the sprightly remixes and bass-boosted versions of the popular pop and rap numbers.

The thrilling events of the day came to an end when everyone waited with bated breath for the raffle ticket draw. The mercury of enthusiasm and gaiety rose bit by bit since inauguration of the fiesta and eventually exploded with the raffle coupon draw at night.

Amidst an exciting crowd, T. Premkumar, Principal of IES, announced the names of the raffle draw winners in the presence of Mr. N.K Ramachandran Menon, Chairman, Bhavans Middle East and Mr. Mahesh Iyer, the principal, SIS. The Silver Sponsors of the Winter Fiesta were Mr. Vivek Nair, UNIMONI EXCHANGE, Mr. Santhosh Mathew, ABBOT NUTRITION, and Mr. Sreekumar.P, NBK. The Bronze Sponsors of the Winter Fiesta were Mr. John Simon, Al Mulla Exchange, Dr. Ramesh. T.A, ONCOST, and Mr. Sujo Francis, American Tourister a Morad Yousuf Behbehani Est group. The Principal profusely thanked the sponsors and the proactive parent community of IES for their generous contributions toward the grand success of IES Winter Fiesta-2020. 40 gm and 10 gm gold bars, 55-inch television set, white goods, smart wearables, digital gadgets, package tour offers, and kitchenware were some of the many gifts bagged by the fortunate of the lot.

IES Winter Carnival aka Winter Fiesta 2020 as envisioned, brought parents, teachers, and students under one roof, sharing the spirit of unity, accomplishment, and belongingness.