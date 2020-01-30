IIT-IIM Alumni Association celebrates annual picnic

IIT-IIM Alumni Association, Kuwait, celebrated their annual picnic on 10 January at Khiron Resort, which was attended by a large gathering of enthusiastic members and their families.

The members of IIT-IIM Alumni Association, Kuwait, is an association of the elite educational institutes of world repute.

The picnic began with a breakfast arranged at the venue for families. After attaining the needed quorum, the IIT-IIM Alumni Association President, Peeyush Jain welcomed all those present at the venue and gave insight into the Association. The General Secretary, Bhushan Joshi, presented an elaborate account of all the exciting events and programs conducted by the Association in the past one year. He thanked all the hardworking core committee members and promised that with the active support of the members we can scale up the level and quality while increasing the number of exciting events. The President, Mr. Peeyush Jain, once again, appealed to the younger members to join the Core Committee and support the activities of the Association by volunteering.

The old and young members took boat rides out in the sea followed by chatting before commencing another meal of sumptuous lunch catering to vegetarian and non-vegetarian mouthwatering preparations including fruits and desserts. Then, the sporting activities commenced with boys and girls. Children enjoyed the sporting facilities available at the camp in their own carefree mood, away from parents. Professional event managers managed the entire show with professional perfection and interesting games involving everyone present. Women and men games, couple games, and some other innovative games for kids, women and men were arranged to keep the enthusiasm soaring high. A large number of prizes were open for participants.

Games like sack race, tied ski team race cum walk, mummy making, mini basketball netting while speakers were blaring Bollywood predominantly Punjabi music and songs. Musical chairs for kids, men and women was also organized. Bal Mukund and Bhushan from Core Team were on the stage controlling the events with precision timing and distributing prizes.

The day ended after completing all the games with a high tea. After which members had a memorable photo session before calling it a day.

IIT-IIM Alumni Association, Kuwait is growing day by day with the full commitment and dedication of all the members and the Core Committee. This event was a great success as large numbers of members attended, displaying an abundance of energy and enthusiasm. Many smiling faces returning with several gifts from the venue reflected the happiness and satisfaction among the members’ thanks to the excellent work. The gifts were sponsored by Ashish Jain. Bal Mukund was instrumental in coordinating all the planning for games.