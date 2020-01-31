Illegal cosmetic surgeon hires domestic workers as assistants

The ongoing intensive campaign launched by the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM), in coordination with a specialized team from the Residence Investigation Department, the Ministry of Commerce, and the Ministry of Health, resulted in the arrest of many illegal residents and marginal workers.

The team were however quite surprised when they arrested a cosmetic surgeon, who was practicing the profession without a license, and found several of his medical support staff were domestic helpers who had absconded from their sponsors.

The ongoing campaign is part of a move aimed at realigning the demographic imbalance in Kuwait; preventing visa trading practices of some private sector companies and residence traders; and limiting the number of marginal workers in the country.

Meanwhile, during raids on other medical clinics in Salmiya, 10 workers employed as support staff in three clinics were found to be holding domestic visas while others were working without any license as beauticians.

The campaign also resulted in the seizure of another group of workers who held Article 18 work visa, but were found to be unqualified or working without a licence for the profession they held. Legal measures were taken against them and they were referred for investigation. The inspection team also monitored another set of violations in some medical clinics, where some of the staff were holding a family visa and the clinic had not transferred them under its residence permit.

The sponsors were notified of the violation in addition to transferring the file of the clinics to the legal authorities to force them to correct the conditions of the violators. In one of the clinics, inspectors of the Medical Licensing Department of the Ministry of Health recorded a series of violations committed by doctors due to lack of the necessary licenses, in addition to employing unqualified workers from India and the Philippines in nursing professions.