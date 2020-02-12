Illegal workers arrested at government construction sites

In a continuing inspection campaign of government construction projects, to ascertain if illegal workers were being employed, officials from the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) visited Shaddadiya University site and arrested 70 workers employed illegally. Of those arrested, 34 were found to hold Article 20 domestic worker visas, while 36 others, holding Article 18 work visa, were found working for employers other than their sponsor.

The workers were found to be illegally employed by contractors and many of the workers were unqualified for the work they were undertaking.It will be recalled that a few days earlier, PAM officials had raided the new airport construction site and arrested several illegal workers.

The joint committee comprising officials from the PAM, the Ministries of Interior and Commerce, as well as from Kuwait Municipality, arrested more than 700 illegal workers over the past three months. Those arrested have been referred to the concerned authorities for completing the due processes prior to their deportation. Since the start of 2019, more than 7,000 violators of Residence and Labor laws have been arrested, with most of them being Article 20 domestic visa holders or those on dependent visas who were found to be working for companies in violation of the law.

Authorities at PAM have repeatedly warned employers against hiring labor law violators and said they could face up to three years jail-term and a fine for each worker of not less than KD2,000 and up to a maximum of KD10,000.