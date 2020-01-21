ILOA bids adieu to grade 12 students

The valedictory and graduation ceremony of the outgoing batch of class 12 was held at ILOA on 18 January. It was a great success glorified by the presence of an eminent Chief Guest Mrs. Alka Kumra who has acquired a whole gamut of experience and is a prominent figure in the field of Education, Banking and Finance.

The ceremony was also honoured by the presence of Venerated Principal Mrs. Asha Sharma who is an excellent guiding path as well as an epitome of success and great leadership. It was an enthralling and a phenomenal sight to see the students draped in black robes and hats as they embark on a new venture filled with excitement and also to earn a new feather on their cap.

The function was kicked off with the verse from the Holy Quran followed by the prayer in English. A feeling of patriotism enveloped the ambience as the Kuwait and Indian National Anthems were played. To add colour, vibrancy and vigour to the programme the school choir sang the welcome song in unison followed by a perfectly synchronized welcome dance. Mr. Vineet Kumar, the Vice Principal welcomed the Chief Guest and the august audience.

Light extinguishes the pall of darkness and the obscurity engulfing people’s lives. The Chief Guest Mrs. Alka Kumra and Principal Mrs. Asha Sharma were escorted by the the Vice Principal, Dr. Sheeba Balraj to light the lamp. Representatives of grade 1 to 11 gave an uplifting and impetus speech that forever rings in the heart of the outgoing batch to always propel forward in life.

Later on the students of Grade 12 were felicitated with Course Completion Certificates. The students were also reverenced for their fathomless contribution to the school.

The Chief Guest, Mrs. Alka in her speech emphasised on the necessity to listen to our Heart and Intuition which are the two best friends in our lives through which a person can lead a life brimming with success. The Principal also delivered speech which relates with the parameters on exemplary excellence was priceless indeed for the budding students and fostered a spirit of learning which has inflicted a lasting impression on the students. The vote of thanks was presented by the Head Boy and Head Girl.

The students of Grade 12 also rendered their gratitude to all the teachers for their guidance and support they have rendered over the years at school. The highlight of the programme was the motivating and inspiring videos. It was a grim yet a beautiful morning for the teachers as well as for the students.

The programme came to an end with a scrumptious lunch which was devoured by all. Thus the Students of Grade 12 has set a new benchmark for the upcoming students and it is true that as they leave one place they find a new foothold to live.