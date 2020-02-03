ILOA features prominent personality Deeya Bajaj

Indian Learners Own Academy (ILOA) conducted a meeting for class 7 students on 16 January at the school premises. The students got the opportunity to meet the venerable personality Deeya Suzannah Bajaj. Deeya is an Indian Mountaineer, Explorer, Motivational Speaker and Adventure Tourism Consultant. She is the daughter of Sherly Thomas Bajaj and Mr. Ajeet Bajaj who is an Indian adventurer and Padma Shri Awardee. Having inspired by her father’s mountaineering expedition, she started her journey with her father to become the first Indian father-daughter duo to climb Mt. Everest. Deeya is a PADI-certified rescue diver and through her skiing expedition has raised funds to start a girl’s wing at a children’s home in Haridwar, India.

Ms. Deeya and her mother Mrs. Sherly Bajaj were welcomed by the Principal of ILOA, Mrs. Asha Sharma, who also handed over the token of appreciation to the distinguished guests. Students sat with great gusto eagerly listening to the words of their much awaited prodigious guest. Deeya enthusiastically described about her reminisced expedition to the summit. She grabbed the attention of the students by giving some interesting facets of her journey. The seminar went on to its disparate level during the interactive session with students who had numerous queries on mountaineering. Deeya addressed all the queries. The meeting ended with vote of thanks and students were grateful to their Principal Mrs. Asha Sharma for organizing such an amazing event.