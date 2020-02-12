ILOA presents at Sciencebition’2020

Indian Learner’s Own Academy (ILOA) students participated in the Science Exhibition for classes 6-8 on 3 February. The budding scientists of ILOA displayed different models and experiments with great exhilaration and excitement.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the Principal Mrs. Asha Sharma and it was open for students of classes 5-8. There were 79 groups who presented both still and working models with colorful charts depicting different themes such as water conservation, waste management, eco friendly energy production, robotics etc. The students enthusiastically set up their projects in the school ground by 8 o’ clock and they were zealous to explain the concept of their projects to every passing onlooker. The projects ranged from a simple classic volcano to walking robots and wireless electricity transmitters. The exhibition also featured several other scientific models like an Active Electric Circuit set up which alarms about the over flow of water in a tank, helping us to conserve water and electricity; Simple Handmade Machine, but a highly useful thing for segregating the coins in an effective and faster way; Autonomous Robots which keeps constant speed and maintains a specific path; Working model of Hydroelectric Power Generator; Compressed Air Vehicle running sustainably only by using air pressure; Model Sewage Water Treatment and unique natural dyes extracted from fruit and vegetable wastes.

Demonstrations and explanations were given by the participants and the spectators including the Principal, Vice Principals and the teachers were greatly flabbergasted by their performances. The students displayed intellect and judgment way past their age in building these models. This event provided a platform for scientific explorations and innovations for future scientists.