IMF notes Global growth expected to increase “modestly”

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Monday that the global growth is expected to increase “modestly” from an estimated 2.9 percent in 2019 to 3.3 percent in 2020 and 3.4 percent for 2021. In its World Economic Outlook (WEO), the IMF noted that the “downward” revision of 0.1 percent for 2019 and 2020, and 0.2 percent for 2021, “primarily reflects negative surprises to economic activity in a few emerging market economies, notably India, which led to a reassessment of growth prospects over the next two years.”

It noted that “trade policy uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and idiosyncratic stress in key emerging market economies continued to weigh on global economic activity,” in the second half of 2019, whereas “intensifying social unrest in several countries posed new challenges, as did weather-related disasters.”

According to the WEO, growth in the Middle East and Central Asia region is expected at 2.8 percent in 2020, firming up to 3.2 percent in 2021, noting that “prospects for several economies remain subdued owing to rising geopolitical tensions, social unrest, and civil strife.” In the US, growth is expected to moderate from 2.3 percent in 2019 to two percent in 2020 and decline further to 1.7 percent in 2021, whereas growth in the euro area is projected to pick up from 1.2 percent in 2019 to 1.3 percent in 2020 and 1.4 percent in 2021.

Meanwhile, the report affirmed that “on the positive side, market sentiment has been boosted by tentative signs that manufacturing activity and global trade are bottoming out, a broad-based shift toward accommodative monetary policy, intermittent favorable news on US-China trade negotiations, and diminished fears of a no-deal Brexit.” “While there are signs of stabilization, the global outlook remains sluggish and there are no clear signs of a turning point,” the IMF said. “There is simply no room for complacency, and the world needs stronger multilateral cooperation and national-level policies to support a sustained recovery that benefits all.”