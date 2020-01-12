Immigration official jailed for helping wanted Egyptian to escape

A security official working at the Immigration office at Kuwait International Airport’s Terminal 4 has been sentenced to four years in prison for facilitating the escape of an Egyptian who had been placed on a travel ban.

In sentencing, the man, the Court of Cassation heard that in exchange for a bribe of KD700, the Kuwaiti official allowed the Egyptian to exit the country despite a travel ban against the man. The court sentenced the Kuwaiti to the jail term and KD1,400 to suspend the execution of the jail-term.

In a statement, the Public Relations and Security Media Department at the Ministry of Interior stated that airport detectives arrested the 1985-born citizen after it became clear that the man knew that the Egyptian was on a travel ban but still assisted in his escape.