Impact of Indian budget on overseas Indians

After the Indian Budget 2020 was announced, many news media headlined that NRIs will now have to pay taxes in India on their income in India and abroad. Those media personnel are probably now quietly eating their words, though some are still squirming and saying, “Yes, but…”

Let us see what the Indian Budget 2020 documents say: “The issue of stateless persons has been bothering the tax world for quite some time. It is entirely possible for an individual to arrange his affairs in such a fashion that he is not liable to tax in any country or jurisdiction during a year. This arrangement is typically employed by high-net-worth- individuals (HNWI) to avoid paying taxes to any country/ jurisdiction on income they earn. Tax laws should not encourage a situation where a person is not liable to tax in any country.

“The current rules governing tax residence make it possible for HNWIs and other individuals, who may be Indian citizen to not be liable for tax anywhere in the world. Such a circumstance is certainly not desirable; particularly in the light of current development in the global tax environment where avenues for double non-taxation are being systematically closed.”

HNW Indians who were able to evade tax by planning their travel across multiple countries would be impacted by the proposed amendment. Such dubious ‘Non-Resident Indians’ (NRIs) would not be able to completely escape taxation in India now.

Clarifying this further, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a media interview on Sunday: “The Finance Bill, 2020 has proposed that an Indian citizen shall be deemed to be resident in India, if he is not liable to be taxed in any country or jurisdiction. This is an anti-abuse provision since it is noticed that some Indian citizens shift their stay in low- or no-tax jurisdiction to avoid payment of tax in India.”

The minister added, “The new provision is not intended to include in tax net those Indian citizens who are bonafide workers in other countries. In some sections of the media the new provision is being interpreted to create an impression that those Indians who are bonafide workers in other countries, including in the Middle East, and who are not liable to tax in these countries will be taxed in India on the income that they have earned there. This interpretation is not correct.”

To avoid any misinterpretation, it was also clarified that in case of an Indian citizen who becomes deemed resident of India under this proposed provision, income earned outside India by him shall not be taxed in India unless it is derived from an Indian business or profession.

According to tax experts, Indian citizens who do not stay in India but have significant economic activities in India would now find it difficult to escape paying taxes in India.

In a bid to tighten the residency provisions on HNVI, the Budget also proposed to reduce the period of stay in India to 120 days, from earlier 182 days,for a person to be categorised as non-resident Indians (NRI).

So, are you an NRI?

As per the Income Tax Act, for financial purposes, you are considered an Indian resident for a financial year if: One, you are in India for at least 6 months (182 days to be exact) during the financial year. Two, if you are in India for 2 months (60 days) for the year in the previous year and have lived for one whole year (365 days) in the last four years.

If you are an Indian citizen working abroad, or a member of a crew on an Indian ship, only the first condition, and not the second, is available to you — if you spend at least 182 days in India, you are a resident. The same is applicable to a Person of Indian Origin (PIO) who is on a visit to India. PIO is a person whose parents, or any of his grandparents were born in undivided India.

You are an NRI if you do not meet any of the above conditions.

What the Budget 2020 is now recommending is to amend the Income Tax Act to change the period provision from the existing six months to four months (120 days). So you will be considered a resident of India, if you spend120 days in India. And, as an Indian resident, your global income will be taxable in India. This income may have been earned or received outside, but it will be taxed in India. In case this income is also taxable in another country, you can take benefit of Double Tax Avoidance Agreement (DTAA).