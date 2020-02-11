INDIA: AAP Well Ahead In Delhi, BJP Remains Hopeful

Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party took a big lead over its closest rival, the BJP, as counting began for the Delhi election today. As AAP raced ahead, leading in over 45 seats, the BJP made gains in 20-plus seats.

Exit polls have predicted another term for Arvind Kejriwal, who came to power in 2015 with a massive mandate – forgiven after his apology for the 49-day government of 2014. Exit polls have also predicted a better performance for the BJP, which powered its campaign on the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests at Shaheen Bagh.

The campaign has been bitter and polarised, the political discourse bogged down by hate speeches. A last-minute controversy arose after the voting, over the Election Commission’s delay in announcing the final polling figures.

Mr Kejriwal’s AAP has alleged tinkering of Electronic Voting Machines – possibility the poll commission brushed off. The BJP said AAP was making excuses for defeat even before the votes have been counted.

Here are the 10 pointers on Delhi election results 2020