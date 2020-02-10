India International School organized Expo 2020

On January, 30 India International School, Mangaf organized an exhibition by the students of standard 1 to 8. The objective of this Expo was to encourage and inculcate scientific temperament among students.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Director Malayil Moosa Koya accompanied by the principal in charge Mrs. Sophy John, vice-principals Mr. Saleem and Mrs. Indulekha.

Students showcased various static and working models. Grade 1 and 2 children explained the working of the solar system and exhibited ‘means of communication’ models. Classes from 3 to 5 displayed artistic skills. Whereas Social studies exhibited monument models and Math department prepared still models and mental math games.

Simultaneously, the patriotic theatre was also performed and towards the end the department of Arabic showcased Arab culture.

The day concluded with appreciation and best wishes from the management and parents.