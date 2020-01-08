India urges citizens to ‘avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq’

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has urged citizens to “avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification” in view of the “prevailing situation” following Iranian missile strikes against bases housing US troops in the country.

“Indian nationals residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and (should) avoid travel within Iraq,” the MEA added in a statement.

“Our Embassy in Baghdad and Consulate in Erbil will continue to function normally to provide all services to Indians residing in Iraq.”

Meanwhile, neighboring Pakistan urged citizens to “exercise maximum caution” while traveling to Iraq.

In a tweet, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Aisha Farooqui said that “in view of recent developments (and the) prevailing security situation in the region, Pakistani nationals are advised to exercise maximum caution while planning visit to Iraq at this point.”

She also advised Pakistani citizens in Iraq to remain in close contact with Pakistan’s embassy in Baghdad.