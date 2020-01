An Indian man who attempted suicide by threatening to jump off a pedestrian bridge in Al-Naem in the early hours of 1 January, has been deported from the country on orders of the Director-General of the Jahra Security Directorate.

On receiving a report that a man was threatening to jump off the pedestrian bridge, police and paramedics rushed to the scene and managed to coax the man down. He was subsequently arrested and detained in Al-Naeem police station.