Indian nurses scam once again in the news

Though the Indian government has authorized only a handful of state-run agencies to recruit nurses and household workers for employment in certain countries, and despite repeated, well-publicized stories in the media about overseas recruitment frauds, hundreds of people, including ‘educated’ nurses, continue to fall victims of scam employment agencies.

The latest incident of a company duping hundreds of nurses comes from the Indian state of Kerala, which is home to hundreds of thousands of nurses around the world, and is also the den for unscrupulous human traffickers who pose as recruitment agents.

Police in Kerala’s economic hub of Kochi are reported to be carrying out investigations after more than 200 nurses claimed that they had been cheated by a recruiting firm named George International, which operated from the city.

The nurses alleged that they had paid lakhs of rupees to the firm, which promised them nursing jobs in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Canada. Though the police arrested the secretary of the firm last week, the owners are reported to be missing.

Anish Jose and Adarsh Jose who are brothers, and their friend George T. George, believed to be the perpetrators behind the scam, have been absconding since the nurses filed the case against them with the police.

Anish is said to have masterminded the fraud from Kuwait, while the other two assisted him in Kochi by collecting the money from the nurses. The scam began with advertisements on social media platforms of jobs for nurses, including under the Ministry of Health and the Kuwait Oil Company, in Kuwait. Once nurses began responding to the advertisement they were meticulously pursued through repeated phone calls and messages.

Over a period of time the nurses are believed to have paid the con-men sums of money ranging from Rs10,000 to as much as Rs 1 million, as fees for various services related to the job, such as certificate attestation, visa processing and agency payments.

The scam came to light after some of the nurses approached George International and demanded the return of their money, since they were not provided with the promised visas despite the passage of a length of time. On failing to receive the money or a proper response from the company, the nurses filed an official complaint with the police, who began an investigation and soon found that the owners had absconded with the money, leaving the nurses high and dry.