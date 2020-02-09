Indo-Chinese joint venture wins freight handling on Etihad Rail

Indian engineering, technology, construction, manufacturing and financial services major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has been selected, along with Chinese state-owned firm Power China, by Etihad Rail, the UAE’s national freight and passenger railway network, to build freight handling facilities at seven locations across the UAE.

The contract valued at over US$500 million, which was won in a global competitive bidding process, will see L&T execute the project in a joint venture with Power China International (PCI), the comprehensive construction group involved in energy, power, water, infrastructure projects.

The contract was signed by chief executive officer of Etihad Rail, Shadi Malak; L&T’s Anupam Kumar and Power China International’s Hong Lee, in the presence of L&T’s managing director, S.N. Subrahmanyan and president of Power China International, Wu Wenhao. Construction works under the package was launched by the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and Chairman of Etihad Rail, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In a regulatory filing, the $21 billion revenue Indian conglomerate said: “The metallurgical and material handling Strategic Business Group of L&T Construction has been awarded the Etihad Rail project, which involves the design and building of freight handling facilities.” The company added,“The project has been bagged against stiff international competition and is a major breakthrough project for L&T in the Stage-2 expansion phase of Etihad Rail.”

The scope of Etihad rail work, to be jointly carried out by the Indian and Chinese firms, involves design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of bulk material handling systems, with associated civil and structural works, general cargo and container handling facilities with freight terminal management and control systems.

The 1,200km railway network in the UAE is being built in stages to link the principal centres of population and industry of the Emirates, as well as to form a vital part of the wider Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) railway network. Stage 1, which is already operational since 2016, links the gas fields at Shah and Habshan to the port of Ruwais where granulated sulphur is processed for export.

The 264km-long Stage 1 has the capacity to transport 22,000 tonnes of granulated sulphur daily. One single train journey removes approximately 300 trucks from the road, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 70 to 80 percent compared to the amount emitted by trucks required to transport the same tonnage.

Stage 2 Package A will cover 139km, starting from Ghuweifat on the UAE border with Saudi Arabia will connect Fujirah and Khorfakkan on the east coast to the port of Ruwais, where the line connects with Stage 1 of the rail network.